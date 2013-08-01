Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Ghana Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare Report Q3 2013 market report to its offering
Ghana is strategically positioned in Sub-Saharan Africa, and is rapidly gaining prominence as
an entry point for investors keen to work in the region. Its healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors have
strong growth prospects, fuelled by the expansion of a national health insurance scheme, a growing middle
class and increased government spending. In addition, the government is keen to support national
drugmaking facilities. One lingering concern relates to the presence of counterfeit drugs, although much
progress is being made in this area. Boosting local production would help reduce the risks in the supply
chain: many substandard drugs are imported, and would have the additional benefit of raising Ghana's
profile as a regional exporter of essential drugs.
Headline Expenditure Projections:
Pharmaceuticals: GHC610mn (US$329mn) in 2012 to GHC709mn (US$353mn) in 2013; +16.2% in local
currency terms and +7.1% in US dollar terms. Forecast broadly similar to Q213.
