Ghana Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare Report Q3 2013

Ghana is strategically positioned in Sub-Saharan Africa, and is rapidly gaining prominence as

an entry point for investors keen to work in the region. Its healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors have

strong growth prospects, fuelled by the expansion of a national health insurance scheme, a growing middle

class and increased government spending. In addition, the government is keen to support national

drugmaking facilities. One lingering concern relates to the presence of counterfeit drugs, although much

progress is being made in this area. Boosting local production would help reduce the risks in the supply

chain: many substandard drugs are imported, and would have the additional benefit of raising Ghana's

profile as a regional exporter of essential drugs.

Headline Expenditure Projections:

Pharmaceuticals: GHC610mn (US$329mn) in 2012 to GHC709mn (US$353mn) in 2013; +16.2% in local

currency terms and +7.1% in US dollar terms. Forecast broadly similar to Q213.



