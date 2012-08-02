"Ghana Telecommunications Report Q3 2012" Now Available at Fast Market Research

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Ghana Telecommunications Report Q3 2012", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/02/2012 -- In this quarter's update on Ghana's telecoms market, we have incorporated Q112 data from the National Communications Authority (NCA) and the latest operational and financial data published by some of the country's major telecoms service providers. We also analyse key industry-specific and macroeconomic developments with significant implications for competition dynamics in the telecoms market and our fiveyear forecast, through to 2016, for the mobile, fixed-line and internet sectors.
There were two notable developments in Ghana's telecoms market since our last update. These are the commercial launch of sixth mobile operator Globacom Ghana in April 2012 and the commercial launch of the MTN-backed West Africa Cable System (WACS) in May 2012. Both developments are expected to significantly impact competition and growth in Ghana's voice and data markets. Globacom, which has invested around US$750mn in network infrastructure development and marketing campaigns, claims to have built the country's biggest and fastest mobile data network, as well as reversed around 1.5mn losses in its pre-launch registration campaign. This puts the new entrant in good stead to compete effectively with existing players. The arrival of WACS will improve international connectivity, as well as increase downward pressure on wholesale bandwidth costs and, consequently, retail broadband prices.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
We factored in the likely effect of Globacom's commercial launch in 2012 into our growth forecast in our last update, therefore there are no further changes to our mobile subscriber growth expectations in this quarter's update. Meanwhile, regulatory data show the mobile market grew by 2.3% q-o-q in Q112 to 21.860mn subscribers. We expect quarterly growth rates increase in the later part of the year with increased competition, with overall growth of 12.5% in 2012. Annual growth will average 5.6% during the remainder of forecast period to bring the mobile subscriber base to 29.569mn by 2016, reflecting a penetration rate of 105.6%.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Fixed Networks research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- United Arab Emirates Telecommunications Report Q3 2012
- Japan Telecommunications Report Q3 2012
- Central America Telecommunications Report Q3 2012
- South Korea Telecommunications Report Q3 2012
- Romania Telecommunications Report Q3 2012
- Spain Telecommunications Report Q3 2012
- France Telecommunications Report Q3 2012
- Hungary Telecommunications Report Q3 2012
- Denmark Telecommunications Report Q3 2012
- Australia Telecommunications Report Q3 2012