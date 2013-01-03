Ghana Telecommunications Report Q4 2012 - New Market Report Now Available

Fast Market Research recommends "Ghana Telecommunications Report Q4 2012" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2013 -- BMI View: The Ghanaian market is above average in terms of telecoms development in Sub-Saharan Africa. With a penetration rate of 84.8% it ranks 8 out of the 26 countries we cover. However, in terms of 3G penetration, it remains further down the table, in 14th place. It also scores around average in terms of ARPU, which is related to 3G penetration. However, 3G penetration is growing, and represents the vast majority of internet connections in the country.
Key Data
- The Ghanaian mobile market finished Q212 with 23.371mn mobile subscribers, according to the regulator, the National Communications Authority. Of these, Vodafone had 4.8mn (20.6% market share), Tigo 3.6mn (15.2%), Airtel 3.0mn (12.9%), Kasapa 227,000 (1%) and Glo 991,000 (4.2%).
- According to the NCA, Ghana had 276,568 fixed-lines in service at the end of Q212.
Risk/ Reward Ratings
Ghana's aggregate score increased 0.2 points to 51.3, following an upgrade to its Country Risks score. BMI has a positive outlook for Ghana's economic performance as a result of sound macroeconomic fundamentals and the prospects of increased government revenue from petroleum resources. However, the biggest risk to our outlook is the country's December 2012 presidential and parliamentary elections, and tension between the main political parties is already rising.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
- In August 2012, a US$60mn investment by DEG, a division of the German government, is believed to have benefited two Ghana-based telecoms operators Tigo and Vodafone Ghana, among five Ghanaian firms.
- The NCA published a report to celebrate the passing of one year since mobile number portability (MNP) was introduced in the country. By July 6 2012, 370,107 mobile numbers had been successfully ported, accounting for 1.6% of active mobile numbers in Ghana.
- In June 2012, the National Communications Authority (NCA) in Ghana fined local mobile network operators as they failed to meet the quality of service (QoS) standards set by the regulator. The regulator imposed a penalty of GHS150,000 (US$78,000) on MTN for call set-up delays in one region and network congestion issues in two regions. Additionally, Vodafone was fined GHS50,000 (US$26,000) for call setup delays in one region, and Tigo received a GHS50,000 (US$26,000) penalty for signalling congestion in one region. Meanwhile, Airtel and Expresso had their sanctions suspended pending the conclusion of ongoing network expansion plans.
- On July 12 2012, the NCA revealed that it intends to free up broadband spectrum by 2015, which could triple the country's mobile broadband capacity. The spectrum would become available after Ghana switches from analogue to digital television and could help create 930,000 jobs and 11mn mobile broadband connections in Ghana by 2020. The NCA's director of regulatory administration has stated that digital migration is due to be completed by 2014, a year in advance of the global deadline.
