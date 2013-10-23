Ghana Telecommunications Report Q4 2013 - New Market Report

New Fixed Networks market report from Business Monitor International: "Ghana Telecommunications Report Q4 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2013 -- Ghana's telecoms operators have been penalised by the telecoms regulator in the last one year owing to poor quality of service. We expect this to drive investments in network infrastructure development to cope with the growing demand for voice and data services. However, we caution that the likelihood of tax increases on the sector would be a major disincentive for operators that are already hard-pressed by slowing revenue growth and rising operating expenses.
Key Data
- The Ghanaian mobile market grew by 3.9% q-o-q in Q213, compared to 3.3% in the previous quarter.
- Mobile ARPU contracted by 1.7% in Q213, reflecting continued fierce competition in the mobile market.
- The fixed-line market grew by 1% in Q113, maintaining the overall trend from 2012 of slow positive subscriptions growth in the fixed-line sector.
Risk/ Reward Ratings
Ghana drops one place to sixth position on BMI's Risk/Reward ratings table this quarter, behind South Africa, Nigeria, Angola, Gabon and Botswana. Ghana scores above the regional average in all four of our ratings categories. The country's lowest rating is in the Industry Rewards category where it is held back by increasing market saturation and strong downward pressure on ARPUs despite the rapid uptake of mobile data services. In July 2013, the government was forced to backtrack on plans to increases taxes some telecoms services. BMI notes the implementation of a similar policy in future could result in a downgrade to the country's Industry Risk score.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Key Trends And Developments
Ghana's new internet service provider Surfline Communications, owned by Ghanaian Skybridge Investments, announced plans in August 2013 to develop Ghana's first commercial 4G LTE network. Surfline has contracted Alcatel-Lucent to build the network, which is scheduled to launch in Q114. Surfline intends to launch in the capital Accra, followed by other major cities and a nationwide roll-out. This development is in line with BMI's view that the increased availability of international bandwidth over submarine cable connections will improve the quality and lower the cost of broadband services in Ghana. We also believe Surfline's 4G network will provide much needed competition in Ghana's broadband sector.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Fixed Networks research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Hong Kong Telecommunications Report Q4 2013
- Australia Telecommunications Report Q4 2013
- Chile Telecommunications Report Q4 2013
- Central America Telecommunications Report Q4 2013
- China Telecommunications Report Q4 2013
- Switzerland Telecommunications Report Q4 2013
- Venezuela Telecommunications Report Q4 2013
- Sri Lanka Telecommunications Report Q4 2013
- Colombia Telecommunications Report Q4 2013
- Argentina Telecommunications Report Q4 2013