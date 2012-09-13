ghd Pink Cherry Blossom Styler Is Now Available for Sale from Hair Booth in Australia

Maribyrnong, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2012 -- Hair Booth, a hair salon and hair beauty supply store in Maribyrnong, Australia, has added the ghd Pink Cherry Blossom Styler to its lineup of products.



Every year, ghd releases a limited edition pink hair styler in support of breast cancer charities. The company donates $20 from every purchase of the product in Australia and New Zealand towards the National Breast Cancer Foundation and the New Zealand Breast Cancer Foundation.



The 2012 ghd pink styler features shimmering pink plates and accents, a 2-year manufacturer guarantee, advanced ceramic heater technology, a rounded barrel, sleep mode, universal voltage, and a 2.7m swivel cord. The styler, which can be used on all hair types, comes with a matching pink-coloured heat-resistant satin storage bag with floral embroidery detail, and gives the same salon-style results and advanced ceramic technology as the ghd Gold Classic styler.



Hair Booth, a ghd approved stockist, is also offering a bonus for their customers who purchase the ghd Pink Cherry Blossom Styler. Anyone who buys the item will receive a free bottle of KEVIN.MURPHY Anti.Gravity.Spray. The product is a lightweight hair spray that offers great hold for all hair types, all day long.



All that customers have to do to receive the free bottle of Anti.Gravity.Spray is to mention the promotion during the checkout process. The offer is valid until the end of October.



Customers in Australia will also get free shipping when they order the Pink Cherry Blossom Styler. Free shipping is available on orders over $75.



Hair Booth also sells other ghd straightener appliances such as the popular ghd hair straightener IV styler.



“You will fall in love with the world class hair straighteners from ghd,” an article on Hair Booth’s website noted, adding that these top notch straighteners are known the world over for the finished results that they provide and their super smooth plates.



About Hair Booth

Hair Booth is a hair salon and hair beauty supply store with both an online and physical store in Maribyrnong, Australia. Hair Booth carries a wide variety of brand name hair care and hair beauty products from companies such as ghd, Redken and Moroccanoil. Hair Booth also offers body piercing services. For more information, please visit http://www.hairbooth.com.au