Ghost Beginnings: Gripping New Novel by A.K. Mullins Fuses the Paranormal with a Compelling Love Story

When it comes to a powerful story, many readers predict what the next page holds thanks to fiction's 'rules' and traditions. However, in the case of Kentucky's A.K. Mullins, a welcomed disregard for the normal proves that quite literally anything could happen next.



Nothing showcases this talent better than ‘Ghost Beginnings’, Mullins’ latest novel. With its unpredictable direction and always-entertaining narrative, the book marks the start of a new brand of fiction that keeps readers guessing.



Synopsis:



What would you do when you discover that what you knew to be true, isn’t? Justice and Patrick Foster are two brothers, that find out just that. They must find out all the secrets of their family, and their home. On their journey towards discovery, they face a terrible tragedy, only to find out that the end isn’t really the end. But ghosts aren’t real. Or are they?



They try to learn what they need to, only to find out life isn’t done teaching them. Justice must try to find out what is the truth, and what are lies before it is too late. Will life give back what it takes away? A friend is in need of the Foster’s kind of help. If they help with her needs, will they have to fear humans or something else? Can the Fosters help her in time? Is there a purpose after death, or does it all need to be said and done before?



As the author explains, her book is a labor of love that appeals to a wide readership.



“I spent a year and a half writing and rewriting Ghost Beginnings. I wanted to craft the perfect paranormal fiction book which also boasts an emotive love story,” says Mullins.



Continuing, “It appeals to both young and old, fellow readers. It is not your average ghost or love story, but a twist into both, because the normal rules for the two do not always apply.”



‘Ghost Beginnings’, published by CreateSpace, is available now: http://amzn.to/14nZe1i



About the Author:

The author lives in Georgetown, KY.