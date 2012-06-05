G&I Capital Brings the Power of Precious Metals to Investors Everywhere

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2012 -- Investing remains a risky business and it’s often hard to know where to put money for a maximum return. With Wall Street still volatile and Europe in crisis, more and more people are turning to precious metals for their investment option. G&I Capital is helping clients build wealth with a coin portfolio.



G&I Capital offers its clients a fast and efficient way to purchase precious metals and the company’s website features an online store stocked with metals from around the world, an educational section that will inform clients about the best way to invest in coins and even a blog for clients to learn more about coins and G&I.



G&I is the preferred choice for metal investors and is the only precious metal company that offers a 30 day 100% money back guarantee, no Questions asked. It is also the only precious metal company that offers Lay By so that investors can pay for purchases in monthly installments. This makes it easy for anyone to invest in Coins and more importantly, there future.



Those interested in building wealth through coins in this turbulent and uncertain time can learn more at the G&I website and sign up for the free gold insider report to start learning all there is to know about investing in metals.



About G&I Capital

G&I Capital is a precious metal firm specializing in Coin Investing. Their mission is to help clients attain a secure future by investing in coins. The company educates the public on the benefits of investing in gold bullion, numismatic gold coins, silver, platinum, palladium, and other precious metals.