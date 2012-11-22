Giambrone Law Discuss the 'Business Opportunities Between Italy & USA' Seminar

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/22/2012 -- The international law firm Giambrone Law, took part in the seminar organized by the American Chamber of Commerce in Italy with the sponsorship of Confindustria Palermo on the theme: "The new business opportunities introduced by the Development Decree.



The seminar was held on Wednesday, November 21st at 15:30 at the headquarters of Confindustria Sicilia based in Palermo and it was aimed at promoting the role of the local American Chamber of Commerce in the development of partnerships between Sicilian and American entrepreneurs.



The seminar was attended by the General Consul of the United States in Naples, several representatives of banks, Funding Institutes and local companies exporting in the U.S. and American companies based in Sicily. Edward Norton from the English Law Department as representative of Giambrone Law took part in the seminar and intervened in the debate to introduce the role of the firm in any future cooperation along the Sicily-North America Axis. Giambrone Law Firm provide legal assistance to private clients and companies based in the USA also thanks to its representative office in New York.



About Giambrone Law

Giambrone Law ILP is an Italian law firm with English speaking lawyers and International offices around the globe. We specialise in all aspects of Italian and International law



http://www.giambronelaw.com/

london@giambronelaw.com