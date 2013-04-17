Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Giant Eagle Inc.: Retail Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

"Giant Eagle Inc.: Retail - Company Profile & SWOT Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts,major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, key employees as well as employee biographies.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Giant Eagle Inc."



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about "Giant Eagle Inc." for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees.



Reasons To Buy

Quickly enhance your understanding of "Giant Eagle Inc."

Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors businesses better.

Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

Giant Eagle, Inc. (Giant Eagle) operates supermarkets, fuel and convenience stores and discount food stores across the US. The company product portfolio includes fresh food, bakery, cheese, beverages, health, beauty and wellness products, groceries, gift cards, contact lenses, household products, fuel and pharmaceutical products. In addition Giant Eagle offer various services such as video rentals, optician, gas stations, digital photo processing, in-store banking, dry cleaning, florists, carpet and rug cleaner rental, and in-store child care centers. Geographically, the company operates over 400 locations across Pennsylvania, Pittsburgh, Ohio, Virginia, and Maryland in the US. Giant Eagle is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the US.



Companies Mentioned



Giant Eagle Inc.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/102544/giant-eagle-inc-retail-company-profile-swot-and-financial-report.html