The Global Gibberellins Market size is forecast to reach USD 1.42 Billion from USD 718.6 Million in 2019, at a growth rate of 8.8% through 2027. The increased consumption of fruits globally and surging demand for gibberellins from the agriculture sector is poised to drive the market growth.



Significant hormonal functions of gibberellin in higher plants are the induction of hydrolytic enzymes in germinating seeds, the promotion of longitudinal growth, and the promotion of fruit setting and development, among others. Therefore, the use of gibberellin in the production of crops is a common practice. At present, the worldwide population is growing at a rate of approximately 1.05% per year, and the average population increase is projected at 81 million individuals per year.



Gibberellins find extensive applications in viticulture, agriculture, and horticulture, including, increasing fruit size in sweet cherries and pears, berry thinning of wine grapes, improving citrus fruit quality, accelerating germination of seeds, and the production of seedless table grapes. The malting barley application is expected to showcase the fastest growth rate of 9.5% through 2027 due to increased alpha-amylase production with the addition of gibberellins in sprouting barley.



Based on distribution channel, the online segment is estimated to witness a faster growth rate of 10.7% over the analysis period. The online distribution channel has the advantage of providing a broader product market. The proliferation of smart devices and enhanced internet connectivity will also boost segmental growth.



