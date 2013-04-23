Gibble LLC Launches Combined Supplement Plan for Fighting Obesity

Kingwood, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2013 -- According to recent statistics from the Center For Disease Control, more than 60 percent of Americans are either overweight or obese. A vast majority of these individuals has participated in numerous weight loss programs; however, 87 percent of those falling into this category report becoming discouraged after reaching a weight loss plateau. These cessations of weight loss are inevitable, occurring due to metabolic acclimation to diet and exercise curriculum. For those over the age of 30 seeking to lose weight, the process can be further hampered by the natural aging process resulting in cellular degeneration and reduction of the body's normal fat burning mechanism. In an effort to assist those attempting to rid themselves of excess body weight without the hindrance of a weight loss plateau, Gibble LLC has launched a combined regulation strategy of marine d3 and leptiburn supplements.



Keith Baxter, President of Gibble LLC, confirmed, "These 2 products, created through extensive research and development efforts, offer proven results through the use of all natural ingredients. The first element of our program, marine d3, utilizes organic ingredients to actually reverse the body's natural aging process. Free radicals found in our environment, from the air we breathe and the foods and beverages we ingest, build up in our bodies and begin to impair healthy cell function. This leads to a number of complications including fatigue, high blood pressure, visible signs of skin aging, loss of eyesight, digestive issues and reduced metabolism rate. Marine d3 is comprised of Seanol-P, Calamarine and Vitamin D3, all of which work together to combat the aging process. Seanol-P, rarely found in other supplements, is a powerful antioxidant that fights free radicals and protects cells from the damage they cause. Calamarine contains omega 3, which has been proven to reduce the risk of developing heart disease and increase proper cell function. Vitamin D3 boosts immunity and aids in adequate insulin production. When combined, these ingredients return the body to a state of homeostasis, providing restoration of normal body processes."



Baxter continued, "The second factor in our agenda is leptiburn, a fat burning supplement. The natural ingredients in leptiburn simultaneously help to eliminate the fat currently stored in our bodies, as well as the fat contained in the foods we ingest. This supplement can be implemented either from the beginning of a diet and exercise routine or at the onset of the unavoidable weight loss plateau. Regardless of the time at which leptiburn is added to the daily routine, it will provide increased weight loss results. Marine d3 repels the effects of the natural aging process, eliminating the accompanying symptoms and leading to the increased inclination to participate in an exercise routine and healthy dietary practices. Leptiburn, in turn, facilitates the fat burning process and provides greater weight loss results during a shorter amount of time. When combined, these supplements ultimately promote an untainted internal state and a healthier lifestyle."



About Gibble LLC

Founded in 2005, Gibble LLC is a company dedicated to the pursuit of truth regarding the health and wellness industry. Founder and President, Keith Baxter, has made it his mission to perform extensive research and seek out little-known information pertaining to effective health achievement and maintenance.