Gibble LLC Launches Efforts to Acquire Investors for New Video Messaging Widget

Kingwood, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2013 -- In light of the consistently increasing popularity of video chat and voice and video messaging apps, Gibble LLC is currently in the process of developing a revolutionary communication software. Unprecedented in the communications industry, this video and voice messaging widget known as Japkin enables website visitors to record voice and video messages directly on websites, and allows the recipients to reply in the same fashion. In order to complete development of this widget, Gibble LLC has launched crowdsourcing efforts to acquire new investors.



Keith Baxter, President of Gibble LLC, explained, "Users of this widget are afforded increased engagement rates with their website visitors without the need to download an app. Once Japkin has been installed on a website, visitors will see the widget option in the bottom, left hand corner of the screen. By clicking on the option, they will be given the opportunity to record either a voice or video message. This is a great tool for allowing viewers to reach out in a non-threatening manner."



Continued Baxter, "With a number of users already involved in our beta program, our website voice messaging and video messaging widget has already proven successful for use on all available desktop internet browsers as well as tablet and phone internet browsers. The next phase of development includes creating Facebook compatibility, establishing a mobile app for iOS and Android and acquiring 1,000 new participants for our beta program to help work out any problems with the software."



Baxter went on to say, "Our ultimate goal with these crowdsourcing efforts is to raise $27,500 during the month ahead. These funds will be used for building the iOS and Android apps and for furthering our beta program; in addition, we hope to hire two more developers for assisting with adapting Japkin to Facebook, Joomla and HTML. Our head programmer has already confirmed our widget can be used on Facebook, but the modification efforts could take him 6 months alone. With the help of our anticipated new programmers, they can be completed in less than 2 months."



The company is currently accepting donations of any amount and is offering investors the opportunity to become part of their beta program. Those providing $2.00 donations will be offered a free 1GB account. Participants supplying amounts of $9.00 and up will be given a free one year subscription with increasing storage capacities based on the amount donated. Gibble LLC is so confident in the satisfaction rate of their unique widget, the are willing to refund the investment of any participants who are unhappy with their software.



About Gibble LLC

Established in Texas in 2005, Gibble LLC is a privately owned Business Management Consulting Firm. As one of their latest endeavors, Japkin is a video and voice messaging widget for Wordpress websites unrivaled in the world of communication.