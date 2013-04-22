Gibble LLC Unveils Key to Successful Investing

Kingwood, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2013 -- Gold continues to be very popular with investors although the price has dropped over the past few days. Experts agree though that the price won't go much lower, but will likely rise again in a short period of time. "Investors who wish to diversify their investment portfolio need to look into a Gold IRA as IRAs of this type have been shown to be a solid investment over the long term," Keith Baxter of Gibble LLC declares.



Before an investor rushes out to purchase gold coins, he or she needs to know the best site to buy gold coins which are eligible for inclusion in a gold IRA. The IRS regulates which coins may be used for this purpose and yet many investors don't realize these restrictions have been put into place. American Gold Eagle coins, Canadian Gold Maple Leaf coins and 99.9% pure gold and silver bullion may be used. The South African Krugerrand cannot be used for this purpose. "Investors often spend their hard earned money on coins that cannot be used in a gold IRA," Mr. Baxter continues.



In addition, many investors don't understand other rules and regulations concerning a Gold IRA. Investors cannot use gold coins they already own in their gold IRA. An IRA trustee must hold the precious metals rather than the investor. Understanding the best site to buy gold coins makes the entire process easier. "Gold Investor Post works to explain gold investing to the average person," Mr. Baxter goes on to say.



Visit Gold Investor Post to learn more about investing in precious metals. Recent topics covered include "Is Now the Right Time to Get Involved in Gold Investing?" and "Worrying News for Gold Investors-Could the Government Seize Your Gold?". The more an investor understands about gold investing and what is involved, the more comfortable he or she will be when adding precious metals to an investment portfolio," Mr. Baxter states.



Gold Investor Post offers a complimentary gold investing kit for investors who wish to learn more about precious metals. This kit explains how gold safeguards a financial portfolio and can actually double or triple an investor's savings in a one to two year period. "This is a limited time offer. Every investor needs to request a kit today to learn about this outstanding investment opportunity," Mr. Baxter exclaims.



About Gibble LLC

Gibble LLC provides information investors need before investing in precious metals. From live precious metal charts to reviews of gold companies, investors need not look any further than Gold Investor Post. In addition to the charts and reviews, the site covers topics such as government seizures of gold and advantages of different gold investing options. Gibble LLC strives to be the place precious metal investors head to first when they find they want to stay updated on precious metals as an investment vehicle.