Gibbons Legal, Attorneys at Law, Are Now Currently Available for Cases Against SEPTA

During the winter months, the use of SEPTA spikes, and as a result so does the accidents that occur on their transit systems. These cases can be difficult for accident lawyers in Chester County because of the Pennsylvania Sovereign Immunity Act which has some very odd loop holes that favor SEPTA. For example, a person who gets injured while exiting/getting off one of SEPTA’s transit systems while it is stopped leaves SEPTA immune from liability.



Given the type of accident and the number of people that may have been injured, the victims may have multiple claims against SEPTA as well as any other parties like the maintenance company If the accident was a slip, fall, trip, or something of that nature as well as another motorist who was involved with their motor vehicle. If anyone has themselves been injured, or has a family member who has been injured as a result of SEPTA, then contact Gibbons Legal, Attorneys At Law today for a free case evaluation. People can also visit their website to see examples of Gibbons their many legal successes.



About Gibbons Legal

Being a lawyer in Montgomery County and Bucks County, Mr. Gibbons is a frequent guest lecturer and key note speaker at various religious institutions, organizational meetings, and private companies. Topics covered in Mr. Gibbons presentations often focus on personal injury and insurance law, criminal law, and inheritance law and are tailored to the individual needs and desires of the audience.



For more information visit http://www.gibbonslegal.com or call 800-836-2232