Gibbons Legal Is Now Informing Clients About New Important Reasons to Pursue Criminal Expungements

People make mistakes and sometimes those mistakes cross the boundaries of the law. Not everyone who commits a crime should be labeled a criminal for the rest of their life. Many individuals have a criminal record that carries an unwanted, and sometimes uncharacteristic, stigma. Not everyone who has committed a crime meant to do so. Furthermore, many people learn from their mistakes and continue on through life as law-abiding citizens. The attorneys at Gibbons Legal understand the difference between career criminals and people who have made mistakes. That is why Gibbons Legal is now informing clients about important new reasons to pursue an expungement.



Not everyone is eligible for a criminal expungment in Pennsylvania. However, most records can be expunged and there are numerous advantages involved with an expungement. Anyone who has been admitted into an A.R.D program and have completed the requirements can pursue an expungement. Most summary offenses and many misdemeanor offenses can qualify for expungement, depending on individual circumstances. Many individuals are not aware of the ramifications that accompany a criminal record or arrest. In fact, many people are unaware that certain items show up on a public website that can be visited by anyone.



Individuals whom have taken a plea agreement or have had charges reduced may continue to have detrimental items on a criminal record. Employers have access to quick and affordable background checks that can easily uncover an individual’s criminal history. A mistake that was made when an individual was young and naive can potentially cost them a career. A mistake shouldn’t cost an individual their livelihood. Gibbons Legal, Norristown expungement attorney, can help individuals clear their record and avoid the detrimental effects of a past mistake.



About Gibbons Legal

Being a lawyer in Montgomery County and Bucks County, Mr. Gibbons is a frequent guest lecturer and key note speaker at various religious institutions, organizational meetings, and private companies. Topics covered in Mr. Gibbons presentations often focus on personal injury and insurance law, criminal law, and inheritance law and are tailored to the individual needs and desires of the audience.



