Gibbons Legal Is Now Representing Victims of Dog Attacks

Every year, 4.7 million people are attacked by dogs. Injuries can result in scarring for life and in some cases even death. When one finds themselves in a situation such as this, Gibbons Legal, Attorneys at Law, can be trusted to get the justice one deserves. Gibbons Legal knows their client’s rights and will do everything in their power to get compensation for the victims of dog attacks. They understand the laws regarding dog owners, handlers, and breeders. These people are responsible for their dogs and when a dog goes on the attack, it is up to the owner to shoulder the responsibility.



There are different laws pertaining to each individual dog bite case and Gibbons Legal has an understanding of these types of cases to ensure their clients have the support they need in a potentially painful time. Many victims of dog attacks lose time from work, have expensive medical bills, and may suffer from painful injuries that a dog may have inflicted. Many victims may be entitled to compensation for medical bills incurred in the past, present, and future. Lost wages, pain and suffering and much more may be eligible for compensation. Gibbons Legal offers free case evaluations at their Philadelphia office which is conveniently located near Bucks, Montgomery, Chester and Delaware Counties.



About Gibbons Legal

Being a lawyer in Montgomery County and Bucks County, Mr. Gibbons is a frequent guest lecturer and key note speaker at various religious institutions, organizational meetings, and private companies. Topics covered in Mr. Gibbons presentations often focus on personal injury and insurance law, criminal law, and inheritance law and are tailored to the individual needs and desires of the audience.



