Gibbons Legal Is Now Taking Pedestrian Accident Cases for April 2013 in Chester County, PA

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2013 -- The weather in the northeast has been frightful. From warm temperatures this past winter, to snow in the early springtime, these conditions not only make for an unpredictable climate, but they can also be the case of some serious slip and fall accidents. For those who have been the victim of a slip and fall or other accident due to the weather and the negligence of a property owner to alert pedestrians of harmful treading conditions in Chester County, PA, hiring an accident lawyer in Chester County is essential for making sure that a person gets the compensation he or she deserves for the injuries. Gibbons Legal, located in Philadelphia, PA, is now taking accident cases related to slip and falls in Chester County.



Because the weather has been unpredictable this year, many pedestrians, business, and property owners may have been ill-prepared for when it came time to treat their walkways, driveways, or parking lots. What’s more, they may have neglected to put their hazardous walkway signs out when they were needed. A few of the reasons that slip and fall accidents happen is because many building owners are negligent in providing the proper signage, and are unwilling to address areas of the premises that are prone to become unsafe during bad weather conditions.



It doesn’t matter how bad the accident was, it is imperative that a victim of a slip and fall accident find an attorney who is familiar with slip and fall accident cases. Hiring a lawyer not only means that a person may receive compensation for his or her injuries, but it also means that the case will receive the attention it deserves. Therefore, if a person has been injured in Chester County in a slip and fall accident this past winter, and is seeking to receive fair compensation by the end of this spring 2013, he or she can contact Gibbons Legal immediately.



About Gibbons Legal

Being a lawyer in Montgomery County and Bucks County, Mr. Gibbons is a frequent guest lecturer and key note speaker at various religious institutions, organizational meetings, and private companies. Topics covered in Mr. Gibbons presentations often focus on personal injury and insurance law, criminal law, and inheritance law and are tailored to the individual needs and desires of the audience.



For more information visit http://www.gibbonslegal.com or call 800-836-2232