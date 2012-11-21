Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2012 -- Gibbons Legal now provides services for dog bite victims in Philadelphia. Depending on the specific facts of the accident, those injured by a dog may have claims against multiple defendants, including the owner, handler, or breeder of the dog. The victim may also have claims against the state, city, or township in which the accident happened. The dog bite lawyer also represents clients in Bucks, Delaware, Chester, and Montgomery counties.



If a person has been injured by a dog, he/she may be entitled to compensation for past, present, and future medical expenses, lost wages, and suffering. As a dog bite lawyer in Philadelphia, Thomas Gibbons will secure compensation for his clients’ immediate needs and ensure their future needs are protected as well.



There are an estimated 75 million dogs of varying breeds in the United States today. The United States Humane Society estimates dogs bite 4.7 million people every year, 800,000 of whom suffer from injuries. Most dog attack victims are children and most dog attacks happen near the victim’s home by dogs known to the victim. As a dog bite injury lawyer of Philadelphia, Thomas Gibbons will make sure protect innocent victims by using a slew of dog laws holding dog owners responsible.



About Gibbons Legal

