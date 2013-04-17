Gibout Toys - An Official Toy Bank Supporter Actively Donates to the Toy Industry Foundation (TIF) Programs

Eagan, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2013 -- Gibout Toys has always been an advocate of Social Responsibility by creating high quality toys that are unique, help fuel a child’s imagination and learning while growing up with them rather than becoming just yesterday’s passing trend. They are determined to provide kids toys that are safe for them to play with in addition to having a low production impact on the environment. Great care is taken to create toys that do not use toxic paints, plastics, or other harmful chemicals, regardless of where they are manufactured.



Gibout toys have shown great commitment to integrate social and sustainable responsibility into their business model and it is visible from the soy ink used on their recycled business cards,toys that are made of renewable wood, plant-based rubber, water-based paints, to the recycled boxes used for shipping the toys. They are determined to provide children across the country with safe, unique and fun toys; also a brighter tomorrow by preserving the environment for future generations.



Gibout Toys has also been actively involved in toy/children-related charities. They take great pride and honor in participating in events hosted by such children's charities that help numerous children from America's bravest families. They are proud supporters of The Toy Bank, the philanthropic arm of the North American Toy Industry Foundation (TIF). All such toy donations help more than 400 charities which include, the Boys and Girls Clubs of America Military Services and My Stuff Bags Foundation. Toys are distributed to charities in Canada and across the U.S. through Toy Bank partnerships that serve children living in poverty, with special needs, children facing illness, children new to foster care, schools and educational facilities and in other distressed situations. To date TIF has delivered nearly $80 million in toys to children in need across U.S and Canada. More information is available on: http://www.gibouttoys.com/pages/community



Gibout Toys has been a part of TIF's Play Comforts events in March, which has been record-breaking year for Toy Bank collecting more than 42,000 toys and games worth more than $400.000. The toys will be delivered to 21 children's charities, including The NY Foundling, The Legacy Center and Dream Center in New York, as well as TIF's national partners. Such enthusiastic participation of Gibout Toys in toy charity events and organizations shows the company’s deep rooted concern for the wellbeing of all children and their impact on the environment. The following link has specific information about this year's donation: http://www.gibouttoys.com/blogs/gibout-blog/7566416-millions-of-toys-for-millions-of-kids-in-need



Media Contact:

Cheri Citrowske

media@gibouttoys.com

Eagan, MN

www.gibouttoys.com