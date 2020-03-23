Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/23/2020 -- Advance Market Analytics recently introduced Global Gift Cards Market study with in-depth overview, describing about the Product / Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and status to 2025. Global Gift Cards effective study on varied sections of Industry like opportunities, size, growth, technology, demand and trend of high leading players. It also provides market key statistics on the status of manufacturers, a valuable source of guidance, direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.



Brief Overview on Gift Cards:

Gift cards also known as a gift voucher or gift token is prepaid stored-value money cards issued by a retailer or bank to be used as an alternative to cash for purchases within a particular store or related businesses. The integrated payment solution is developed to facilitate the transaction at the store or business as an alternative to money. These cards are used during different events such as dining, retail purchase, entertainment, convenience shopping, and others.



Major Key Players in This Report Include:

Givex Corporation (Canada), American Express (United States), Qwikcilver Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (India), Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc. (United States), First Data Corporation (United States), National Gift Card Corp. (United States), Paytronix Systems, Inc. (United States), Amazon.com, Inc. (United States), InComm, Inc. (United States), Walmart (United States), Google Play (United States), Starbucks (United States)



Market Drivers:

- Growing Demand for Gift Cards in the Corporate Sector across the Globe

- Rise in Application Areas Among End Users

- Rising Number of Occasions and Growing Popularity of the Gifting Culture

- Growing Adoption of Smartphones



Market Trends:

- Technological Innovation in Product Offerings

Market Restraints:

- Stringent Government Rules and Regulation



Competitive Landscape:

Mergers & Acquisitions, Agreements & Collaborations, New Product Developments & Launches, Business overview & Product Specification for each player listed in the study.



The Global Gift Cards Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Open Loop Gift Cards, Closed Loop Gift Cards), Application (Restaurant, Department Store, Coffee Shop, Entertainment (Movie, Music), Other)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Global Gift Cards Market are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025



