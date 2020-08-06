Gift Cards Market Will Be Growing at a CAGR of 11.5% During the Forecast 2020 to 2028

Kolkata, West Bengal -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2020 -- According to a new market research report published by sheer analytics and insights, "The Global Gift Cards Market was $750 Bn in 2020, and it is expected to reach $1,787 Bn by 2028. It is eventually growing at a commendable high compound of annual growth rate CAGR of 11.5% between 2020-2028", as per the latest market research report titled Global Gift Cards Market (By Card Type - Open Loop Gift Card, and Closed Loop Gift Card. By Distribution Channel - Online Retail, Supermarkets and hypermarkets, Corporates, Financial institutions, Restaurant and hotels, Specialty Stores and others (airports, colleges, and many more). By offers – Hospitality, App subscriptions, Entertainment, online shopping, discount shopping and others. By Geography - North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa) – Global industry analysis, size, share, growth, trends, and forecast, 2020-2028.



Browse the full report at https://www.sheeranalyticsandinsights.com/market-report-research/gift-cards-market-21



A gift card is known as a value card that is utilized as an alternate source of money for buying products and services at any particular retail or online store. It is also known as a gift voucher, gift certificate, gift token, and others. These gift vouchers are generally issued by a retailer or bank as a promotional strategy to attract a new customer base, increase brand awareness, and increase sales. The rising use of e-commerce, digital payment system facilitates consumers to manage, track, and redeem these gifts or voucher card. However, numerous types of fees associated with card transaction and lack of security measures for online transactions are some of the market restraining factors affecting the market in the forecast period. Apart from this, the rapid rise in demand for Gift cards from emerging economies is projected to offer a lucrative opportunity for the market growth in the forecast timeline from 2020 to 2028.



Geographically, The Gift Cards Market is divided into global regions like North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.



The primary key players in the Gift Cards Market include Amazon.com, Inc., Walmart, Inc, American Express, Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc., First Data Corporation, Fiserv, Inc., Givex Corporation, InComm Inc., NGC US, LLC, Qwikcilver Solutions Pvt Ltd., and Paytronix Systems, Inc.



To know more about this study, request a free sample report @ https://www.sheeranalyticsandinsights.com/request-sample/gift-cards-market-21



The Global Gift Cards Market Has Been Segmented into:



Global Gift Cards Market: By Card Type



Open loop gift card

Closed loop gift card



Global Gift Cards Market: By Distribution Channel



Online retail

Supermarkets and hypermarkets

Corporates

BFSI

Restaurant and hotels

Specialty stores

Others (airports, colleges, and many more)



Global Gift Cards Market: By Offers



Hospitality

App subscriptions

Entertainment

Online shopping

Discount shopping

Others



Global Gift Cards Market: Geography



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Browse the full report at https://www.sheeranalyticsandinsights.com/market-report-research/gift-cards-market-21



About Us:



Sheer Analytics and Insights as firm is created to balance between client requirements without compromising the core values of Market research in –terms of quality, factual correctness, market awareness and analysis. SAI goes back to the root of Market Research in terms of TAM (Total Available Market) and PAM (Potential Available Market) and assess the same quantifying all Push and Pull factors.



Related Reports



Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market: https://www.sheeranalyticsandinsights.com/market-report-research/artificial-intelligence-in-healthcare-market-21



Digital Therapeutics Market: https://www.sheeranalyticsandinsights.com/market-report-research/digital-therapeutics-market-21