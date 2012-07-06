Gift Ideas That Are Personalized and Fun are Available from theXstyle

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/06/2012 -- From birthdays and anniversaries to holidays and more, there are many occasions during the year that call for gift giving.



But in many cases, sorting through various gift ideas and trying to decide what to get for someone can be difficult, especially when it involves shopping for corporate gifts or for a person who already owns a lot of the latest toys and gadgets.



An online design and printing company has been creating quite a buzz lately for its wide range of great gift ideas that can be customized and personalized in a variety of fun and unique ways.



theXstyle, which is based in Singapore, offers a variety of high-quality and useful products like T-shirts, tote bags, iPhone and iPad cases. By using an easy design feature on the website, shoppers can add photos, text, images, or even their own designs and logos to the different items.



“Users can choose our designs through our design library or upload their own photo through theXstyle.com to customize iPhone case, iPad case or Galaxy case,” an article on the company’s website said, adding that customers can also design a T-shirt online, and theXstyle will take care of the T-shirt printing.



“We ship out almost every order within 48 hours time and actually most of the orders shipped out within 24 hours, and No MOQ(we accept single orders) required.”



Using theXstyle’s website is easy; the only difficult part might be deciding which personalized gift items to purchase first. Both a product catalog along the left hand side of the home page and handy category tabs running across the top make it easy for people to find exactly what they are looking for quickly.



For example, shoppers who are interested in purchasing a personalized iPhone case can click on the “iPhone case” tab to be brought to a page filled with the various selections. The do-it-yourself iPhone cases are not only designed to look good but they can also help protect the phone and keep it safe from damage. In addition to a background color, shoppers can customize the case in any way that they wish, turning it into a piece of mobile artwork.



About theXstyle

theXstyle is a Singapore-based online design and printing company. Key products include T-shirts, iPhone cases, iPad cases, tote bags and sound activated flashing T-shirts. Users can choose the designs through theXstyle design library or upload their own photo to customize their gift. For more information, please visit http://www.thexstyle.com