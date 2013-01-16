Gift Registry Made Easier Like Never Before, Thanks to ListDealz.com

Perry, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/16/2013 -- List Dealz is a new revolutionary website that effectively allows visitors and users to collect their favorite gifts into one universal easy to manage Gift registry. The site is dedicated to listing some of the best gifts in an easily viewable manner. From there, ListDealz.com can compile all of their favorite gifts into a list which can then be shared with friends, family or just about anybody.



In addition, users can also come back to their saved list to remember the gifts that they loved. The site effectively makes the gift registry more univeral and easier to manage. Gift acceptors can give options to friends, whilst also benefiting from being able to order online from different stores.



Once the gift List has been given to a friend (gift acceptor), they will then have the freedom to purchase from different stores within that list. The list will be visible for anybody who has the special Registry List ID, and can be shared as much as the user wishes. Never before has making, creating and sharing gift lists been so easy – thanks to List Dealz .



ListDealz.com also helps online stores and retailers to market their products for special occasions through making a list of their own. Retailers can effectively make their own lists and share them with customers – thus bringing businesses and customers together better than ever before.



To learn more about ListDealz, head over to: http://www.listdealz.com/