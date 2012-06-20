Columbia Heights, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/20/2012 -- A Christian Vocation Minnesota-based degree granting institution of higher learning will train the first set of twenty Christians who feel a call to start their own business or ministry for the glory of God, starting mid July, 2012.



"A seed of $5,000 will be sown in the proposed ministry or business venture of the one participant from the group of 20 trainees who has proved himself the most likely to succeed. Our seminary will also sow a $1000 seed in the name of the proposed Ministry or business in the home church of the awarded participant," stated Philip Jegede, Chancellor of North Central Theological Seminary.



Many Christians believe that God has called them to do something: to start a business, ministry, or other venture. However, many truly don’t know how and where to start. “Many have excuses to avoid the call such as “I am not educated” or “I am waiting on the Lord, or I don’t have the money to start. While they are waiting on the Lord the Lord is waiting on them.” Said Jegede. There are ways a person can make up for everything they need to start a dream but don’t have! North Central Theological Seminary promises to show them the ways by answering the call with them and getting them moving to towards meeting their deadline for launch day for the glory of God.



The ten-week, four-hour–a-week session enrolls twenty Christian members who believe they are called to start their own business or ministry. Participants are enrolled in a virtual videoconferencing class and broken into two teams of 10 participants (Team Job and Team Solomon). Each team meets online by videoconferencing four hours a week under the guidance of a moderator assigned by North Central Theological Seminary. ”The ten week session ends with each of the participants fully trained and armed with a solid business plan and resources to be able to launch their ministry or venture on the deadline agreed upon with his/her team,” said Jegede.



At the end of the program, the moderator will advise all twenty individual members of the do’s and don’ts regarding the launch of their business or ministry idea. After the address, the final business management or ministry real-life simulation will run. Every participant must confront the same real-life business or ministry startup/management obstacles. The participant that avoids the most real-life obstacles and achieves the highest profit or net asset will get $5000 in seed cash from the Seminary that same day as a seed faith gift towards the launch of his or her ministry or business venture for the glory of God. “Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works, and glorify your Father who is in heaven. Matthew 5:16,” quoted Jegede. All that is required to participate are:



- A Call to start your own business or ministry.



- A set deadline for launching your new business or ministry.



- A small donation to cover administrative and faculty expense.



Available seats very limited. Interested Christians are asked to reserve a chair now, at the seminary’s website: http://www.nctsmn.org/?business