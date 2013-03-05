Gift Wrapped Up Revamps Website, Adds More Gourmet, Baby and Corporate Hampers

Victoria, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2013 -- GiftWrappedUp.com.au, a company dedicated in providing variety of gift hampers, has recently launched its new website and has added more items to their inventory. The company offers gift hampers for nearly every occasion such as Valentine’s Day, Anniversaries, Birthdays, Father’s Day, Mother’s Day, Get Well Hampers, Thank You Hampers and many more. Gourmet, Baby, Chocolate and Corporate gift hampers provided by Gift Wrapped Up have received great praise and the company informed that 99% of their new business is through referrals from satisfied customers.



The media spokesperson of Gift Wrapped Up quoted on the new website launch, “With increasing popularity we decided that it is best to refresh our look and create a website that is user friendly and concentrates on our exquisite gift hampers. The new website enables the visitors to easily navigate through the various sections and also clearly view the details of each hamper. We have also expanded our merchandise and introduced various new gift hampers. Since we are an organization based on word of mouth, customer satisfaction of our gifts is 100%. Many of our customers have also personally thanked us for our service and have said that whenever special occasions come around they always go through our products first.”



One type of gift hamper that the company has been commended for is its gourmet hampers. Each gourmet hamper is distinct and has a specific theme. For example a gourmet hamper titled as ‘Mini Treats’ includes Duck Creek Macadamias, Luken & May Coconut Macaroons, Byron Bay Cookies and many more quality sweets which can be gifted for any occasion. The company also offers variety of gourmet hampers inclusive of popular wines and chocolates which can be viewed on the website.



Baby gift baskets are another specialty of Gift Wrapped Up. These baby hampers include 1 or more fluffy toys, chocolates, moisturizers, soaps and candles which can be appreciated by both the new mom and the newborn. The company offers variety of combinations to choose from, each having a unique style.



Gift Wrapped Up also offers corporate hampers to help businesses give personal recognition to their clients. The company informed that they understand that creating a healthy client relationship is one of the priorities of every business and in order to achieve it they have created numerous corporate hampers that will surely be appreciated. These corporate hampers are inclusive of wines, Village Cinema Gold Class movie vouchers, chocolates, coffee, treats, greeting cards and many more.



About Gift Wrapped Up

