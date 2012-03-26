GiftBasketsPlus Releases New Line of Colorful Easter-Themed Baskets, Just in Time for the Holiday

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2012 -- Easter is just around the corner, and all across the country, people are thinking about what they should get for the special people in their lives who celebrate the holiday.



One gift that is always appreciated is a beautiful gift basket. Filled with delicious foods, colorful candies, tasty beverages and more, a high-quality, professionally made gift basket is sure to delight people of all ages.



GiftBasketsPlus, a company that specializes in gorgeous gift baskets in a variety of themes and sizes, just released its new line of Easter gift baskets. Each one of the baskets, filled with a variety of Easter gifts and more, is carefully handmade using only the best products that are available.



As a bonus, each and every one of the company’s Easter gift baskets is backed by “Peter Rabbit’s Perfect Easter Guarantee,” meaning that the buyer and recipient should be 100 percent satisfied by the product.



“If you'd like to treat the people in your life that matter then show them that you care enough to give them the best of the best,” an article on the company’s website noted, adding that every single basket comes with the highest quality fruits, sweets, nuts, and toys suited perfectly for the coming Easter holidays.



“They come filled with lovely goodies and are usually in pretty packaging that can be used again. A neat idea is hide them to find on Easter morning. How fun is it to wake up to a package filled with chocolates, candies and other snacks.”



Although Easter gifts have traditionally been given to children, gift baskets are truly a perfect gift for kids of all ages! From parents to grandparents, friends and neighbors and more, who wouldn’t enjoy waking up to a cheerful and lovely basket of goodies on Easter morning?



Using the website is easy; the only hard part will be deciding which Easter gift baskets to purchase first! Customers are welcome to visit the site and begin browsing through the wide assortment of baskets. Each one is accompanied by a full-color photo and description of what is included, as well as pricing information and more.



For example the Cuddly Bunny Gift Basket includes an assortment of milk chocolate Easter eggs, Lindt chocolate truffles, a variety of cookies, and a Ghiradelli chocolate bar, all surrounding a soft plush bunny.



About GiftBasketsPlus

For over 10 years, GiftBasketsPlus has been offering the finest Easter Gift Baskets. We offer a stunning array of high quality baskets for every occasion, theme and holiday. There are over one thousand different gift baskets to choose from so there is something for everyone, all backed by our 100 percent satisfaction guarantee.



For more information, please visit http://www.giftbasketsplus.com/holiday-gift-baskets/easter-gift-baskets/