GiftBasketsPlus.com to Bake the World’s Largest Chocolate Chip Cookie

Duluth, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/18/2012 -- Every day, the staff at GiftBasketsPlus.com works hard putting together some of the highest-quality and attractive gift baskets that money can buy.



One of the most popular categories the company sells is its line of Cookie Gift Baskets. Available all year long, these gift baskets, filled with delectable cookies of various sizes and types, are always a huge hit with both the gift recipient and the giver. Each and every cookie that is placed into the festive gift baskets is freshly baked, using only the best ingredients.



Recently, the employees of GiftBasketsPlus.com had an inspiration: they would work together to create the world’s largest chocolate chip cookie, which they would then bake in a special open oven and share at a community party held right in the area where the company is located.



The current record for the world’s largest chocolate chip cookie is an impressive 100 feet wide, or the length of a basketball court. In an effort to not only beat but shatter this record, the cookie loving staff from GiftBasketsPlus.com is planning on baking a cookie that is at least a whopping 127 feet wide.



To prepare for this amazing feat of baking, the staff is currently busy ordering and gathering together the ingredients they will need for this Cookie Monster-sized delight. They estimate that over 3 tons of semi-sweet chocolate chips—which is literally millions of the tasty morsels—will be needed to prepare the cookie, as well as several tons of both white and brown sugar, gallons of vanilla, and hundreds of dozens of eggs.



Once the mountain-sized mound of cookie dough has been prepared, the colossal cookie will be baked and served with gallons of cold milk to the hungry and happy public as a way to say thanks to the local community for supporting GiftBasketsPlus.com since they first opened their doors.



The staff at GiftBasketsPlus.com takes pride in the work they do, selling only the most beautiful and high quality gift baskets that are available. The staff regularly checks the internet to provide its customers with the lowest prices possible.



