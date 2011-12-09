GiftBasketsPlus.com to Create the World’s Largest Candy Cane

Duluth, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/09/2011 -- Over the years, candy canes have become one of the most beloved and delicious symbols of Christmas. The red and white peppermint-flavored candy sticks can be seen adorning Christmas trees in homes, stores and malls and they are also enjoyed by adults and kids alike as a refreshing minty treat.



The staff at GiftBasketsPlus.com enjoys candy canes too—in fact, the festive canes are featured in many of the Christmas-themed gift baskets that the company features this time of year.



Recently, the Duluth, Georgia-based company decided to take their appreciation for the red and white crooked-shaped candy and see if they could create the most super sized candy cane ever made. Specifically, they want to go for broke when it comes to Christmas candy and get the Guinness World record for the world’s largest candy cane.



Creating this massive minty marvel will be no easy feat—according to a news article, in 2001 a gentleman named Paul Ghinelli earned world record status by creating a whopping 58-foot, 2 ¼ inch candy cane at a restaurant in Michigan.



The staff of Gift Baskets Plus is not worried—they know with the right combination of corn syrup, sugar, peppermint flavoring, starch, red food color and maybe just a pinch of holiday magic, they can create a candy cane that is at least 63 feet tall.



The exact figures and costs to create the world’s largest candy cane are not in yet, but suffice it to say it will take a combined total of dozens of pounds of ingredients and a substantial amount of money to put together the colossal candy creation—especially when taking into account that the average sized 5-inch candy cane weighs just a half ounce or so and has a mere 50 calories.



Calories—oh yeah! That’s another thing that the world record candy cane created by Gift Baskets Plus will have plenty of. But no worries, everyone knows that Christmas calories don’t count the same way as other calories during the year. Just to be on the safe side about this, the staff plans to break up the future giant candy cane into scores of bite-sized pepperminty pieces and share them with the members of the Duluth community during a party celebrating their impressive feat.



While the employees of GiftBasketsPlus.com are busy gathering up their ingredients for the world’s largest candy cane, they will still be hard at work assembling, packing and shipping the finest holiday-themed gift baskets that are available online, just in time for Christmas



