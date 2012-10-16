Giftmemorial.com Publishes Findings of Study, Reviews Latest Memorial Gifts Trends

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2012 -- Giftmemorial.com recently published its in-depth analysis of 3D memorial gifts. The company in their review has mentioned all aspects of this new and popular item. The site has also given suggestions on finding the right memorial gift.



Susan Campbell, the media spokesperson of giftmemorial.com was asked why these memorial gifts had become so popular and she replied, “With the latest laser technology, now a personalized 3D image can be created within a crystal without compromising on quality. These engraved memorial gifts are magnificent. All you need is a picture and with the help of lasers, the picture is engraved in the crystal in 3D form. The popularity of these gifts is due to the personalization and impeccable quality.”



The website also says that memorial gifts are helpful in coping with a loss. Due to the personalization, messages and words of condolence can be engraved in these gifts with the picture of the departed, says the review. In addition the site says Memorial Gift is a memento of the times spent with loved ones and act as a remembrance.



Susan was further asked on how one can find the right Memorial gift to which she said, “It is best to identify the type of relationship the deceased and the gift recipient have and personalize a gift accordingly. A message can also be engraved to further express sympathy. The gifts are available in various shapes as well. Diamond, rectangular, cubic and flat panel are some of the popular shapes. Certain providers also offer lighted bases which further enhance the beauty of these gifts.”



The website states that 3D memorial gifts which were initially used as award trophies are swiftly becoming popular amongst the general public. It further adds that memorial gifts are not only appropriate and thoughtful but also humbly convey the message of condolence.



