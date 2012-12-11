Gifts for Sports Fans That Are Fun and Festive Are Now Available at New Website Holiday Jerseys

Jacksonville, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2012 -- Holiday Jerseys, a new company that is the first to combine America’s two favorite past times—holidays and sports—has just launched its user-friendly website. For anybody who is looking for gifts for sports fans this holiday season, or something fun that they can wear to holiday parties, tree lightings, Christmas shows and of course—to the mall to go shopping—the launch of the Holidays Jerseys site could not have come at a better time.



The company features comfortable and attractive jerseys that sports fans can wear all season long to represent and celebrate their favorite holidays. The fun and festive jerseys offer people a chance to show that they are a “fan” of the holidays between now and Christmas. They are also a welcome alternative to traditional Christmas outfits and holiday clothes like Christmas sweaters that are almost always itchy and uncomfortable.



Speaking of the ubiquitous ugly holiday sweater, Holiday Jerseys is currently running an Ugly Sweater Contest on its Facebook page. People who have a silly-looking elf or reindeer holiday sweater hanging in their closet can finally put it to good use by entering the contest. Winners will receive a holiday-themed jersey from Holiday Jerseys that will make this Christmas season memorable.



Shoppers are welcome to visit the new website at any time and browse through the selection of holiday jerseys. Every item of clothing is accompanied by color photos as well as an in-depth description of the product.



For example, the 2012 Limited Edition Holiday Christmas Claus Baseball Jersey, which the website refers to as great alternative to an ugly sweater, features the well-known look of a classic baseball jersey—with a few key differences. Instead of an athletic team name, the words “North Pole” are featured across the front. The name “Claus” is on the back of the jersey, and in honor of Christmas Day, Santa’s player number is—of course—25.



The 2012 Limited Edition Holiday Christmas Claus Football Jersey features the same words and colorful red and green accents as the baseball jersey, only in a traditional football jersey style.



About Holiday Jerseys

Holiday Jerseys was created by Kevin Ryan, Founder of Twist the Idea. Ryan is an advanced thinker with a brain wired for creative and innovative ideas to fix or improve existing products or conditions. He has been building a portfolio of million dollar ideas that can positively change the world for the past decade and is currently hitting the ground running with a fun one called Holiday Jerseys! For more information, please visit http://www.holidayjerseys.com