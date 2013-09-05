Gifts with a Twist Donates 100% of Its Profits to the Center of Abuse & Rape Emergencies

Port Charlotte, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2013 -- Gifts with a Twist, a family owned business which provides various theme based basket gifts, has recently announced that it is donating 100% of its profits to C.A.R.E Inc for the rest of the year 2013. The donation which started from July 15th has already created a massive buzz in the industry, where customers and competitors alike are praising Gifts with a Twist for its generosity and for setting a bold example.



Gifts with a Twist informed that C.A.R.E. was chosen for the donation because of the critical services it provides in Charlotte County and they wanted to offer their help in keeping the community safe and secure. C.A.R.E helps victims/survivors of domestic violence sexual assault and other violent crimes, and promotes non-violent relationships by example and education.



Gifts with a Twist gift baskets are known for their unique theme and customization options as per customer requirements. Since the company is family owned, the focus of their service is in providing quality products by giving special attention to every basket. The online catalog currently has over 40 themes such as gift baskets for new moms, birthdays, Thank You baskets, get well soon baskets, romantic baskets, Mother’s Day baskets and many more. Customers can also create completely custom baskets by sending details of a specific theme or products to include.



Despite the availability of similar service providers, Gifts with a Twist has consistently stood out amongst the rest due to its innovation and high quality finishing. Their gift baskets have an impressive impact and are always appreciated by the receivers. The fact that high percentage of their orders are repeat customers and referrals, reflects the great customer satisfaction Gifts with a Twist provides.



Apart from donating all profits to C.A.R.E, the company is also offering exclusive discounts on certain gift baskets such as their New Mom gift baskets line, Get Well & Care packages, Birthday Gift Baskets and other theme based baskets. Interested customers can now take this rare opportunity of donating to an essential foundation and purchasing premium gift baskets through Gifts with a Twist.



About Gifts with a Twist

Gifts with a Twist is a family owned company based out of Port Charlotte, Florida that provides various uniquely designed gift baskets. Through the online platform, http://gwtgiftbaskets.com/, the company’s extensive catalog of gift baskets with specific themes can be viewed and ordered online. Gifts with a Twist has recently gained immense praise for donating 100% of its second half of 2013 profits to The Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies (C.A.R.E.).



For more information about Gift Baskets for New Moms, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of gwtgiftbaskets.com, please call at 941-249-3090 or email to ask@gwtwist.com.