Gifts2Manila Celebrates Mother's Day with Lower Prices

Quezon City, NCR -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2014 -- While other companies increase their inventory, implement cutoff times and hire new people in time for Mother’s Day, it seems like a gift company called Gifts2Manila has taken a different move. Instead of going with the flow, they have decided to lower their product prices. It can be seen as somewhat unusual but Gifts2Manila has a good reason for this.



But before anyone can understand the reason, it should first be understood why Gifts2Manila is acting this way. What most people don’t understand is that they are acting based on their nature as a company. Gifts2Manila is more than a gift delivery company. It is a company that is dedicated to giving the lowest prices to their clients no matter what comes their way. While their service is not necessarily unique, they compete by having the most attractive prices on the Internet.



Gifts2Manila.com has now lowered prices for their flowers and Mother’s Day gifts. If a person will try to compare it with another company, he or she will be surprised on how far the price is. Indeed, it is in their dedication to serve quality services for the lowest prices that they opted for this direction.



According to Gifts2Manila CEO, he wants the company to be the go-to place for budget-conscious individuals. Ordering gifts online after all is not cheap. While some people are willing to pay any amount just to get their gifts sent, it still pays more to overdeliver. And how can one company do that? They can do that by providing quality services at a lower price rate.



Gifts2Manila is expecting a lot of orders from their sudden decrease in prices. With this, they are limiting the number of slots. They have already released a series of ads and announcements to reach their customers about this matter.