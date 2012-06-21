GiftSetWorld.Com Gives Gift Givers Inspiration

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/21/2012 -- Today’s consumers are seeking creative gift ideas that go beyond the predictable routine of generic gift-giving. While traditional, store-bought gifts can still be thoughtful, the best impressions are often obtained when the giver puts time into personally crafting the gift.



Do-It-Yourself gifts have emerged as an innovative way to let a friend or loved one know that the giver is going above and beyond to make the recipient feel special.



GiftSetWorld.com is a website that is becoming the premier source for gift ideas, paper crafts and items for deco DIY fans to make a lasting impression with a gift. The site features a plethora of craft supplies, premium gift bag & box options, and unique gift ideas, including iPhone 4 4s 4g cases covers.



Visitors to the site will find seven convenient categories of items on the header of the landing page, including Gift Box & Paper, Phone Accessories, DIY Craft Supplies, Camera Accessories, Holidays & Events, Bags, and Sale, for easy navigation. Each category has a drop-down menu of sub-categories to help the customer find specific items. If customers know exactly what they want, they can utilize the site’s search engine box on the header of the landing page.



Beautiful, high-quality images of each item enhances the GiftSetWorld.com shopping experience and enables customers to select them for immediate purchase or to add to a Wish List of items they would like to save for future purchases. Customers can utilize the cost filter available on the left side-bar to find items in price ranges to meet their budget needs.



Clicking on an item connects the customer with all of the specifications, details and designs available. A user-friendly comparison shopping tool enables customers to compare the product specifications and prices of various items.



According to a GiftSetWorld.com spokesperson, the website facilitates an enjoyable shopping experience for a wide variety of gift and specialty products, “Consumers will definitely find that special gift for themselves or a loved one from the assortment of tin boxes, gadget phones, craft supplies, paper crafts, best holiday gifts, and of course the featured premium gift bag & box or iPhone 4 4s 4g cases covers.”



Customers who prefer custom-made orders can request them on the website by scrolling to the bottom of each page to find the phone number and e-mail address for customer service. To further enhance the shopping experience, live customer service chat is available on the right side-bar of the page on the blue tab.



GiftSetWorld.com is based in Hong Kong and offers worldwide shipping and free international shipping for orders of USD 80 / EUR 65 / GBP 55 / AUD 80 or higher.



About GiftSetWorld.com

GiftSetWorld.com is the premier source for all gift ideas, paper crafts and items for deco DIY fans, featuring premium gift bag & box options, iPhone 4, 4s, 4g cases covers, and more. The site’s user-friendly navigation, live customer support, high-quality images, worldwide shipping and comparison shopping tool make it a one-stop-shop for thoughtful and unique gift ideas. For more information, visit http://www.giftsetworld.com