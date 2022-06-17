New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2022 -- The Latest Released Gig Economy & Sharing Economy market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Gig Economy & Sharing Economy market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Gig Economy & Sharing Economy market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as TaskRabbit (United States) (Ikea), Talkspace (United States), Shipt (United States), Onefinestay (United Kingdom), Fiverr (Israel), Appen (Australia), Etsy (United States), Cabify (Spain), Airbnb (United States), Tongal (United States).



Definition:

Gig economy means when individuals offer their services on a part-time or casual basis to companies. On the other hand, sharing economy allows for individuals and families to take advantage of an asset they possess and rent it to people who need it.



Opportunities

Growing Demand for Working Spaces, Money Lending Platforms can create Opportunities for the Market Growth



Market Trends:

Need to Bridges the Gap between Unutilized Asset Owners and Consumers as well as Employers and Freelancers

Advancement in Technologies



Market Drivers:

Rapid Growth in Applications of Gig Economy & Sharing Economy



Market Opportunities:

The Global Gig Economy & Sharing Economy Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Consumer Goods, Financial Services, Personal Services, Travel and Accommodation, Others), Enterprise Size (SMEs, Large), End-Use Verticals (Commercial, Industrial, Others), Offerings (Driving for a Ridesharing Service, Renting out Property, Running Errands or Completing Short Tasks, Selling Things Online, Providing Creative or Freelance Services, Others)



Global Gig Economy & Sharing Economy market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



In 2020, Uber has launched two new services such as Employee Group Rides and Business Charter. Employee Group Rides service allows employees from the same organization to book rides together and Business Charter service allows companies can reserve a dedicated fleet of vehicles provided by third-party for their employees.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



