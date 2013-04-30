'Gig Merchants' Announces the Launch of Official Website

Haryana, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2013 -- ‘Gig Merchants’, an online marketplace to buy and sell services, today announced the launch of their website http://gigmerchants.com/. Speaking on the occasion Bruce Xavier, the Managing Director of the organization said, “We are pleased to announce the launch of Gig Merchants and hope to offer a platform for buyers to get quality services while a good and convenient way of making money online for the suppliers.”



According to the sources, lack of availability of reliable suppliers lead a team of Web Video developers to create the platform. When asked, Bruce said, “We were facing a lot of issues in outsourcing some of our work. You cannot have a permanent employee for jobs that are to be done say once a week and so outsourcing to a freelancer is a better idea. We relied on bidding sites for long; however, posting jobs and selecting the right candidate took a lot of time. This is when the idea of a platform like Gig Merchants hit us.”



Sources have confirmed that the platform does not have a bid system. Instead, sellers make a profile and post their offerings along with the price they would be charging for the same. Buyers can view the offering, pay using PayPal or their credit card and the clock starts ticking for the supplier to deliver by the due date and time. In order to keep track, the company has also incorporated features including a feedback page, rating of supplier as well as level of expertise among others.



Both buyers and suppliers would also feel secure in relation to the money involved as the same is kept with ‘Gig Merchants’ from the time a buyer places an order to the time it is accepted or rejected after the delivery. Based on the outcome, the same is released either to the supplier or back to buyer.



If experts of the field are to be believed, the design of the site is easy, simple and clear. Falling into the category of micro job site, Gig Merchants plan to add a number of additional features in the times to come.



