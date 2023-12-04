GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) Investor Notice: Deadline in Lawsuit on December 04, 2023

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/04/2023 -- Investors who purchased shares of GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: GCT) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: December 04, 2023. GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: GCT) stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: GCT) common shares between August 18, 2022 and September 27, 2023, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between August 18, 2022 and September 27, 2023, the Defendants failed to disclose to investors that the Company's business is a fraction of what it publicly claims, as evidenced by staffing and activity levels at its warehouses, that the Company overstated its last-mile operations, that the Company engaged in undisclosed related party transactions, that, as a result, the Company's financial results were overstated, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



Those who purchased shares of GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: GCT) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



