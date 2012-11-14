Gigahertz-Optik Launches New Advanced Light Meter

Turkenfeld, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2012 -- (IndustrialPR) The expert committee members involved in writing ANSI/IESNA RP-27.2-00, IEC/DIN/EN 62471 (CIE S 009) & DIN EN 14255-1 Photobiological safety of lamps and lamp systems-measurement techniques recognized that lamp manufacturers and distributors, safety engineers and industrial hygienists tasked with optical radiation health hazard assessment require a portable, accurate and cost effective means of metrology.



Subsequently the use of filter radiometers, with some restrictions, was written into the standard as an alternative measurement method to the more complex, stationary and expensive spectroradiometric method.



Gigahertz-Optik’s X1-3 Light Hazard Meter with the XD-45-HUV UV-Hazard Detector, XD-45-HB BLUE-Light Hazard Detector and XD-45-HB-SRT200 FOV & Distance Adapter fulfills this requirement for a handy field portable meter for product classification and light hazard assessment.



Four channel technology with an alphanumeric four line backlit display allows the X1-3 to operate and read-out the two separate multi-sensor/filter detectors required to conform to IEC 62471 guidelines for both UV and Blue light hazard assessment.



The XD-45-HUV UV-Hazard Detector covers the full ACGIH / ICNIRP UV spectral effectiveness function using two sensor/filter/diffuser combinations providing separate ACGIH UV-A (325 to 400 nm) and ACGIH UVC/B (250 to 325 nm) spectral responses for increased accuracy by reducing spectral mismatch errors. The multiple detector design ensures proper isolation between the ACGIH, UV-A and UV-C/B spectral regions, important when assessing UV-A rich sources. A third sensor UV-A (315-400 nm) is included for assessing eye hazard.



The XD-45-HB BLUE Light Hazard Detector employs three filter sensors to cover the 300 to 700 nm spectral effectiveness range for BLH-Blue Light Hazard. A fourth photometric sensor is included to establish the 500 lux reference distance for illuminance and/or radiance qualification.



In addition the XD-45-HB-SRT200 radiance adapter is supplied for product qualification measurements of blue light hazard at the recommended distance of 200 mm. The adapter mounts onto the front of the XD-45-HB detector head and offers two exchangeable aperture plates to form a 100 mrad (20 mm diameter) and 11 mrad (2.2 mm diameter) field of view as stated in the IEC 62471 limit values. The sensors are mounted into a compact housing that connects to the X1-3 meter via a two meter long cable. Calibration is certified traceable to national standards.



Another key feature of the X1-3 is its large capacity memory that can store calibration factors for all sensors and also source specific calibration correction factors for more than thirty UV, broadband and LED type sources. By selecting the appropriate correction factor (by menu function) from the light source library for the light source type under test measurement uncertainty is further improved.



About Gigahertz-Optik GmbH

Gigahertz-Optik GmbH is a manufacturer of sophisticated optical measurement technology for end users and OEM customers in industrial and medical applications as well as research and education. Even with the establishment in 1986, our company has specialized in the measurement of light in the ultraviolet, visible and near infrared range. Our ISO / IEC / EN 17025 accredited calibration laboratory (registration number DK-15047-01-00 of the DAkkS for Spectral sensitivity and spectral irradiance), we offer the highest possible industry standard for implementing and traceability of calibrations for photometry. Our customers for light measurement in North and South American market since 2001, our U.S. subsidiary Gigahertz-Optik Inc.



Gigahertz-Optik

http://www.gigahertz-optik.de

LED@light-measurement.com

978-462-1818



ADDRESS:

Gigahertz-Optik GmbH

At the Kälberweide 12

D - 82299 Türkenfeld



PHONE:

+49 (0) 8193 93700-0

+49 (0) 8193 93700-50

info@gigahertz-optik.de



This news release was distributed by IndustrialPR.net