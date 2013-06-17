Gil Avivi Wood Crafting & Design Announces Launch of a New Website

Toronto, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2013 -- If you ever enjoyed a tree house as a child, then you remember the experience as if it were yesterday. Fond memories of hours on end in your secret fortress, protected by trap doors, a rope ladder hanging off to one side, friends giggling as you sat on the floor playing board games, eating lunch, or otherwise just being a kid. Now, you can revisit those same memories with a tree house from Gil Avivi and his team of experts at Custom Built Tree House, whose new website launched recently to rave reviews.



"There is nothing more exciting for a kid of all ages than a custom built tree house," company owner Gil Avivi said recently. "We have been in this business for more than two decades, and it is just as fun now as it was in the early years."



Custom Built Tree House is a full-service carpentry company recognized throughout the Greater Toronto area for its expertise in the design, construction, and installation of tree forts that can accommodate any customer -- from a parent wanting to surprise a child, to an adult splurging on their own customized get-away-in-the-trees. Avivi said the key is talking with clients before the project begins, and educating them about the benefits of a tree house and how to maintain it for years of enjoyment.



"A tree house is a symbol of our escape back to nature," he said. "The world is an increasingly busy place for adults and children, and one of our custom designed tree forts is a great way to reconnect with nature, and not only rekindle the best memories of our childhood, but relationships with our own children."



Each tree house from Gil Avivi is built to order, with construction beginning after a rigorous design and consultation process, he said. The company follows a four step approach to building tree houses:



- Consultation, which involves evaluating the property where the tree fort is to be built, talking about the customer's vision of the project, and establishing a budget.



- Design, where Avivi and his team discuss with the client the size of the tree house, and desirable features. During this process, the customer can review a portfolio of other tree houses, and get a good idea of what is possible. Some of the most requested and popular features include bridges, fold out benches and tables, periscopes, treasure chests, rope ladders, steering wheels, speaking tubes, trapped doors, water cannons, and zip lines.



- Construction, which may take up to four weeks depending on the complexity of the project and any environmental or yard work that may be required. It is important to ensure the tree house is safe, but at the same time protect the tree itself from unintended damage during the build phase.



- Maintenance and inspection after the tree house has been completed to ensure safety, usability, and the health of the tree.



About Gil Avivi

Gil Avivi has been building custom furniture and tree houses since 1987. His craftsmanship and extensive experience gives him the ability to design and build unique tree houses and tree forts utilizing the tree and the environment to his advantage.



For more information, visit Gil Avivi custom tree house design at 80 Clayson Rd., Toronto, call 416-746-3204 or visit our website: http://treehouse-designs.ca/ for additional details.



Media contact:

Gil Avivi Custom furniture

80 Clayson Rd.

Toronto, Ontario, M9M 2G7

Ph: 416-746-3204

info@treehouse-designs.ca

http://www.Treehouse-Designs.Ca