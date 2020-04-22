Gilbert Wax Bar, LLC Partners with BizIQ

Gilbert, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2020 -- Gilbert Wax Bar, LLC, a local waxing salon that offers a number of esthetician services, is pleased to announce it has teamed up with BizIQ, a Phoenix-based market agency that works with small businesses to expand their online presence.



The new partnership will use BizIQ's digital content marketing expertise to reach more customers for the wax bar in Gilbert, AZ. As part of its small business outreach services, BizIQ offers comprehensive marketing services, including brand-new, redesigned websites and search engine optimization, so clients like Gilbert Wax Bar, LLC can connect with new customers who are looking for products and services.



Together, Gilbert Wax Bar, LLC and BizIQ will work to create a digital marketing plan—including a new website, content production and search engine optimization—in order to make sure that customers who are looking for a waxing salon in Gilbert, AZ are able to easily find the company. All web content for the new site will be written by trained copywriters and geared toward providing relevant and engaging reading material that's designed to help educate and inform Gilbert Wax Bar, LLC's new and loyal customers.



"As a brand-new business, we knew we needed to reach clients fast," said Michele Brown of Gilbert Wax Bar, LLC. "BizIQ's marketing services make it easy for us to target potential clients and get the word out to our friends, family and neighbors in the Gilbert area."



Founded in 2019 and slated to open this spring, Gilbert Wax Bar, LLC offers a host of services, including facial and body waxing in Gilbert, AZ, as well as sugar scrubs and a complete line of natural, organic, cruelty-free facial products to keep customers looking, feeling and even smelling great. To learn more about Gilbert Wax Bar, LLC, please visit http://gilbertwaxbar.com/.



To learn more about BizIQ and its digital marketing services for small businesses, including search engine optimization and content creation, please visit http://biziq.com/.