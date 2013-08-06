Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Investor Alert: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors, who purchased shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) and currently hold any of these shares, was initiated concerning over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain of its directors and officers of Gilead Sciences, Inc.



Investors who purchased shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) and currently hold any of those NASDAQ:GILD shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether certain officers and directors of Gilead Sciences, Inc. breached their fiduciary duties owed to NASDAQ:GILD investors and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



On Apr. 29, 2013, Gilead Sciences, Inc. announced that it received Complete Response Letters from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) for its New Drug Applications for elvitegravir and cobicistat for use as part of HIV treatment regimens. In its communications, FDA states that it cannot approve the applications in their current forms.



Gilead Sciences, Inc. said that the letters state that during recent inspections, deficiencies in documentation and validation of certain quality testing procedures and methods were observed.



On August 5, 2013, shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. closed at $60.95 per share.



Those who are current long-term investors in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com