Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

On Apr. 29, 2013, Gilead Sciences, Inc. announced that the company has received Complete Response Letters from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its New Drug Applications for elvitegravir and cobicistat for use as part of HIV treatment regimens.



In its communications, FDA states that it cannot approve the applications in their current forms. Gilead Sciences, Inc. said that the letters state that during recent inspections, deficiencies in documentation and validation of certain quality testing procedures and methods were observed.



Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. closed on May 20, 2013, at $55.74 per share.



