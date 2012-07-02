Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2012 -- Gilead Sciences Product Pipeline Review 2012 provides data on the Gilead Sciences, Inc.’s research and development focus. The report includes information on current developmental pipeline, complete with latest updates, and features on discontinued and dormant projects.
Scope
- Gilead Sciences, Inc. - Brief Gilead Sciences, Inc. overview including business description, key information and facts, and its locations and subsidiaries.
- Review of current pipeline of Gilead Sciences, Inc. human therapeutic division.
- Overview of pipeline therapeutics across various therapy areas.
- Coverage of current pipeline molecules in various stages of drug development, including the combination treatment modalities, across the globe.
- Product profiles for late stage and clinical stage products of Gilead Sciences, Inc. with complete description of the product’s developmental history, mechanism of action, therapeutic class, target and major milestones.
- Recent updates of the Gilead Sciences' pipeline in the last quarter.
- Key discontinued and dormant projects.
- Latest news and deals relating to the products.
Reasons to buy
- Evaluate Gilead Sciences, Inc.’s strategic position with total access to detailed information on its product pipeline.
- Assess the growth potential of Gilead Sciences, Inc. in its therapy areas of focus.
- Identify new drug targets and therapeutic classes in the Gilead Sciences, Inc.’s R&D portfolio and develop key strategic initiatives to reinforce pipeline in those areas.
- Exploit in-licensing opportunities by identifying windows of opportunity to fill portfolio gaps.
- Exploit collaboration and partnership opportunities with Gilead Sciences, Inc..
- Avoid Intellectual Property Rights related issues.
- Explore the dormant and discontinued projects of Gilead Sciences, Inc. and identify potential opportunities in those areas.
Keyword
Current R&D Portfolio of Gilead Sciences, Inc.; Gilead Sciences, Inc. - Key Therapeutics; Gilead Sciences, Inc. - Pipeline Overview and Promising Molecules; Gilead Sciences, Inc. - News; Gilead Sciences, Inc. - Latest Updates; Gilead Sciences, Inc. - Pipeline; Gilead Sciences, Inc. - Discontinued/Dormant Projects
To view the detailed table of contents for this report please visit: http://www.reportstack.com/product/67540/gilead-sciences-inc-product-pipeline-review-2012.html