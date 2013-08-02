Draper, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/02/2013 -- It’s no secret that the North American diet is almost entirely deficient in omega-3 fatty acids. The deficiency of omega-3 fats in the North American diet is so severe that it has been linked to an extensive list of health-related problems cited in over 2,000 scientific studies. Omega-3's are essential for the body, meaning they must be obtained through the diet. In fact, the National Institutes of Health recommends that an individual consume at least 220 mg/day of DHA, the most crucial omega-3 fats. The good news is that the Xoçaí Omega Squares provide a minimum of 200 mg of DHA and EPA per three-Square serving. The Squares are an excellent source of omega-3 fats, and promote the necessary balance of essential fatty acids through the unique blend of açai berry, flaxseed and a patented, plant-based omega-3 fat.



Superior Xoçaí healthy chocolate with 200 mg of DHA and EPA from blue algae, açai and flaxseed. Omega-3 fats come from life’s DHA™, the industry’s premiere omega-3 provider. Xoçaí's proprietary XoVita, a high-antioxidant blend of cacao, acai and blueberries. Complemented with orange peel/oil for pleasant flavor.



Benefits include: Xoçaí's leading antioxidant-rich chocolate. Delivers super-potent dose of antioxidants—an amazing ORACfn value of 75,405 per daily serving! Provides much-needed source of omega-3 fatty acids. Helps protect brain, heart, blood vessels, cells and other major body organs.



Allergy Information: Is vegetarian and vegan friendly. Is “clean” – no fillers, synthetics or chemicals. Diabetic-friendly and low-glycemic. Complemented with orange peel/oil for pleasant flavor.



Gimpo Gyeonggi Business Investor and #1 Xocai Team Leader, Adam Green, Is Spearheading the 2014 Grand Opening of MXI Corp Korea Through his G3 Development Social Media Webinar Technology for Distributors in Seongnam Gyeonggi



Amazingly, chocolate appears to be a perfect vehicle for helping probiotic organisms reach their destination. As a result, Xoçaí has developed XoBiotic Squares, the first healthy dark chocolate product that also contains functional levels of probiotic organisms. These probiotics help create optimal floral balance in the intestinal tract and are necessary for optimal digestion, nutriet absorption and immune function. This Variety Pack includes approximately a one-week supply of each of our best-selling, Healthy Chocolate products: Xoçai® Nuggets, X Power Squares™, Omega Squares™, and XoBiotic Squares™. Each of these products have been formulated to provide you with a significant amount of antioxidants from our exclusive blend of cold-pressed cacao and freeze-dried açaí berries without the refined sugars and unhealthy fats, fillers and preservatives found in most other chocolates.



Benefits include: - All-natural, with no synthetic flavorings or colors - Promotes calorie control and suppressed cravings - Supports healthy weight control - Contributes to healthy blood sugar levels. Features include: - As satisfying as the most decadent chocolate-peanut butter cup - Delivers a delicious, smooth taste.



Click Below to Order Xocai Variety Pack Now!

http://xocai.xocaistore.com/index.php/xocair-variety-pack.html?external_id=1030&OwnerID=1030#.UT4CB1fvi1E



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Unhealthy Snacks. Why do we love to consume them so much? We know they're not good for us. They're a huge contributor to obesity, low energy levels, and other modern lifestyle diseases.



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It doesn't matter what type of snacks we are talking about. The typical snack food options are normally high in sugar, fats, simple carbs, chemicals and artificial flavors and colors. And to make matters worse, in our attempt to subdue our snack-time cravings, by indulging in unhealthy snacks it only fuels the cravings. Instead, consider eating a Xocai Healthy Peanut Butter Cup!



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About MXI Corp

Established in 2005, Marketing Xocolate International Corporation (MXI-Corp) is the world leader in great tasting, healthy, dark, chocolate products. MXI Corp was founded upon the same solid foundation that the Brooks’ family used to build their enormous Pure Delite Low Carb Chocolate company (circa 2000) which had retail sales in Wal-Mart, 7-Eleven, Rite-Aid and Walgreen’s of over $300,000,000. All MXI products are focused on potent doses of delicious, antioxidant-rich Belgian cacao. MXI-Corp believes that the high levels of natural antioxidants and Polyphenols that are found in its cacao can provide a viable solution to individual nutritional needs. The Xoçai™ (sho-sigh) line, which currently includes nine products, is manufactured utilizing a cold-press process, which preserves the nutritional values of the company's proprietary blends of vitamins and minerals. MXI is recognized as the category creator and world leader in healthy chocolate. The vision of Xoçai is to transform and improve individual lives worldwide through its unique chocolate products. One unique element of the company’s formulations is their proprietary high-antioxidant blend of cacao, açaí and blueberries, called XoVita™. The Xovita ingredient combination is exclusive to Xoçai. Nevada-based MXI-Corp is a privately held company. Xoçai's nine chocolate products have the highest ORAC (antioxidant-measuring test) and flavonoid rich products available on the market. The Brooks family, owners and operators of MXI-Corp, have total combined chocolate sales of more than $1 billion. MXI Corp is now operating internationally in 41 countries. Adam@adamPaulGreen.com www.adampaulgreen.com/partnership