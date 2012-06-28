Gin & Genever in Peru to 2016: Latest Databook

<a href="http://www.reportstack.com/product/82395/gin-genever-in-peru-to-2016-databook.html">Gin & Genever in Peru to 2016: Databook</a> contains detailed <a href="http://www.reportstack.com/product/82395/gin-genever-in-peru-to-2016-databook.html">historic and forecast Gin & Genever consumption</a> analysis, segmented at a category level. It provides year on year growth figures for the different <a href="http://www.reportstack.com/product/82395/gin-genever-in-peru-to-2016-databook.html">types of Gin & Genever available in Peru</a> , as well as volume data based on price segments and alcoholic strength. This report reviews the latest industry trends both for overall products as well as leading market players, which makes it an essential tool for companies active across the Peru alcoholic drinks value chain and for new players considering entering the market.