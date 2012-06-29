Gin & Genever in Romania to 2016: Latest Databook

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/29/2012 -- Gin & Genever in Romania to 2016: Databook contains detailed historic and forecast Gin & Genever consumption analysis, segmented at a category level. It provides year on year growth figures for the different types of Gin & Genever available in Romania , as well as volume data based on price segments and alcoholic strength. This report reviews the latest industry trends both for overall products as well as leading market players, which makes it an essential tool for companies active across the Romania alcoholic drinks value chain and for new players considering entering the market.
Summary
This report is the result of Canadean’s extensive market research covering the Gin & Genever market in Romania . It provides detailed historic and forecast consumption volume and values, at channel level. "Gin & Genever in Romania to 2016: Databook" provides a top-level overview and detailed insight into the operating environment of the Gin & Genever category in Romania
Scope
- Overview of the Gin & Genever category in Romania
- Analysis on consumption of Gin & Genever in Romania by volume, value, brands and channels
- Provides detailed historic and forecast data on the off-premise and on-premise consumption of the Gin & Genever category in Romania
- Historic and forecast consumption value of the Gin & Genever category in Romania by alcoholic strength and by price segments
Reasons To Buy
- Provides you with important figures on consumption of the Gin & Genever category in Romania
- Allows you to analyze the Gin & Genever category in Romania with detailed historic consumption of the category by volume, value, brands, channels, price segments and by alcoholic strength.
- Helps you plan your future business decisions using forecast figures for the category along with segment level information
To view the detailed table of contents for this report please visit: http://www.reportstack.com/product/82529/gin-genever-in-romania-to-2016-databook.html