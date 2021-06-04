Ginger Market - Know Emerging Segments with Great Upside Potential

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2021 -- The Latest released survey report on Global Ginger Market aims to deliver an in-depth outline regarding the trends and market development scenario to outpace market with relevant strategies. To drive profitable and sustainable growth, Ginger manufacturers need to develop strategies to appeal to consumers and leverage technology to enhance end users experience. A wide list of manufacturers are considered in the survey with company profiling of Yummy Food Industrial Group (China), Monterey Bay Spice Company (United States), Archer Daniels Midland Company (United States), Buderim Group Limited (Australia), Atmiya International (India), Sun Impex International Foods LLC (UAE), Indian Organic Farmers Producer Company Limited (India), SA Rawther Spices (P) Ltd. (India).



Brief Overview on Ginger

Ginger is originated in the Indian subcontinent, it is a plant with leafy stems and various colored flowers. It has a pungent smell which gives the option for spice in cooking. It is native to warmer parts of Asia, such as China, Japan, and India, but currently is being grown in parts of South American and Africa too. It is also now grown in the Middle East to be used as medicine and in food. Ginger is believed to have many medicinal properties and also helps in staying healthy. It comes in various colors, shapes and sizes, the flowing ginger plant looks like a shell, a cluster of flowers.



Market Trend:

- Emerging Application of Giger in Many Medicinal Products

- Increasing Use of Ginger for Production of Various Food Ingredients



Market Drivers:

- Increasing Awareness about Health Across the World

- Demand for Herbs for Tastes in Food Products and Beneficial for Health



Market Opportunities:

- Rising Demand for Ginger Across the Developing Regions

- increased Spendings on Agricultural Activities and Products



Segmentation and Targeting



Essential demographic, geographic and behavioural information in the Ginger market is targeted to aid in determining the features that producers should encompass in order to fit in current market dynamics. To evaluate consumer centric analysis - the Ginger study has also considered information on Market Maker to have better understanding about end consumers, their buying behaviour and patterns.



Ginger Product Types In-Depth: Yellow Ginger Root, Baby Ginger, Blue Hawaiian Ginger Root, Others



Ginger Major Applications/End users: Soups and Sauces, Bakery Products, Non-Alcoholic & Alcoholic Beverages, Confectionery, Snacks, Others



Ginger Additional Segmentation: Form (Fresh, Dried, Preserved, Others), Distribution Channel (Vegetable Shop, Grocery Shop, Online Shop)



Regions Included: North America [United States, Canada, Mexico], Asia-Pacific [China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam], Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe], South America [Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America], Middle East & Africa [GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa]



Part of enhancing Ginger business models and operations to help improve margins involves sustaining efficiencies. With that in mind, supply chain transformation is a key area of focus for leading companies in Ginger as 49% seek to have more efficient and effective supply chain system.



Production facilities are expanding, with Global Ginger market players investing as per consumer demand. Large MNCs and local players have significantly grown production capacity in the Ginger market space. New facilities are utilizing technologies to drive efficiency and capacity to meet high volume.



"29% of manufacturers cited that their supply chain is fully integrated across the business and channels"



Additionally, a chapter is included in the Global Ginger Market Study showing takeaway points of survey such as top reasons for the companies to improve supply chain visibility in years to come; some of the parameters considered in Ginger Market survey are "Enabling right product, right time, right place strategy", "Increase speed and decision making", "Ability to move into new markets", "Management of supply chain risk", "Compliance with regulatory changes" etc.



