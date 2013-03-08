Ginger Ray Introduces New Cake Bunting Topper in Its Wedding Accessories Line

Buckinghamshire, Iver -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2013 -- Ginger Ray, a UK based party supplies designer, recently introduced Just Married Cake Bunting Topper in its line of wedding accessories. It is a fabulous miniature bunting cake topper, with tiny cotton triangle flags printed with letters spelling out Just Married.



Specifically, the two rows of bunting hang between two stick are included in the box - the two sticks are inserted into the cake at an acute angle, between which the printed flags are hanged. The bunting is adjustable in width with a height of 17cm for each stick. 2 Sticks per pack.



The product code of the Just Married Cake Bunting Vintage Lace is VL-222 and is available at only £7.50 (exclusive of VAT). The item can be returned within seven working days if customers are unsatisfied. The store is also offering free delivery for the orders above £75.00, within the United Kingdom.



Ginger Ray also supplies the items for baby shower decorations and birthday party decorations. Being at the top of the list of UK party suppliers, Ginger Ray offers a wide range of decorative party supplies for all occasions and themes.



For wedding decoration, the store provides several kinds of wedding accessories like table pearls, guest books, vintage disposable cameras, just married buntings, bird place card for glass and post box birdcage, etc. amongst others.



About Ginger Ray

Ginger Ray’s creativity and values have been developed as a result of more than 10 years’ experience in the industry. Their aim is be innovative and original and to bring fun, quirky ‘on trend’ designs to market. They are a small yet vibrant team bursting with fresh ideas. They hope to bring the best decorative products and satisfy their customers in every aspect. They would like it to be a pleasure to deal with, and we will always endeavour to give “service with a smile” and try and meet or surpass client’s expectations. They want their service to be second to none.



