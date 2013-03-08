Ginger Ray Now Offers Professional Expertise in Organizing Parties; Wedding, Birthday or Anniversary Parties with a Proven Track Record

Buckinghamshire, Iver -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2013 -- Ginger Ray now offers professional expertise in organizing all kinds of parties; weddings, birthday, and anniversary parties, all with a proven track record. While managing an event, Ginger Ray takes care of everything such as venue, lights, sounds, party supplies, food, theme, etc. and all of these activities are supervised by trained professionals. Ginger Ray offers the best and most creative themes for every kind of occasion whether it’s a first birthday party decoration or a wedding party decoration.



Whether you require birthday party decoration or wedding party decoration, planning and organizing is a daunting task. People find it highly difficult to plan and arrange flawless parties. It needs expertise, practical experience and a simplified approach to make an event completely exclusive. Not everyone can arrange a successful party and because of this, most people prefer to consult party planners who have the know-how to arrange any type of party for any type of occasion. Regardless of the nature of the occasion, the usual party set-ups always apply, even for a first birthday Party decoration. Cupcakes are all the rage, so why not invest in some lovely cupcake wraps and toppers. Themed cake/sandwich stands are perfect for this type of occasion and definitely add a wow factor to the event. Soft drinks and juices or milk are a must for the kiddies and how about some straws, even if the one year olds can’t use them, their older siblings will love them. Add in a birthday cake and a glass of bubbly for the grown-ups. There are plenty of ideas to make the day a bit more special.



Ginger Ray’s creativity and values have been developed as a result of more than 10 years of experience in the industry. Their aim is be innovative and original and to bring fun, quirky on trend designs to the market. Ginger Ray is a small, vibrant team bursting with fresh ideas and enthusiasm. Their beautiful Rock-a-bye Baby Range is fun yet traditional. They offer a wide range of first birthday party supplies especially made for kid’s parties.



About Ginger Ray

Ginger Ray, where design and quality are delivered in one package, is an exclusive designer of special-occasion party supplies, including wedding celebrations. Parties are a great excuse to decorate and create a themed party venue. Whether it is a first birthday party, anniversary, wedding or Christmas event, Ginger Ray always has something fabulous to add to the occasion. For further information, visit http://www.gingerray.co.uk/