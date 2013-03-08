Ginger Ray Offers Rock-a-Bye Baby Range for First Birthday Parties and Baby Showers

Buckinghamshire, Iver -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2013 -- Ginger Ray, a leading wholesale party supplies firm, offers a brilliant range of Rock-A-Baby for first birthday parties and baby showers. The cake bunting with mini rocking horses, teddy bears and flags is a fabulous way to make a birthday cake look stunning without getting stressed about the smoothness of the icing. They offer a large number of Rock-A-Bye baby party supplies and party decorations to choose from.



The well-known party supplies company also specializes in baby shower decorations, birthday party decorations and first birthday party supplies. The company also showcases and sells various party items for different occasions. The company has participated in many prestigious exhibitions and programs and has received accolades as well as extensive media coverage which have made them highly popular among the public, thus resulting in an increase in customer base.



Ginger Ray also offers free delivery on orders over £75.00 within the UK excluding wholesale orders, Channel Islands & Scottish Highlands. The company operates through the franchise mode (i.e. Channel sales) wherein individual traders are provided with a personal trade account (after proper verification of their trade and transactions history). The traders can log into their account in order to purchase merchandise of their choice. The company follows a no-nonsense money back policy under which the customers who are not satisfied with the quality of their product can return it within 7 days of purchase. Ginger Ray is a one-stop-shop for all party needs, wedding decorations, wedding accessories and Christmas decorations.



About Ginger Ray

Ginger Ray is a leading UK based party supplies firm. Ginger Ray’s creativity and values have been developed as a result of more than 10 years of experience in the industry. Their aim is to be innovative and original and bring fun, quirky ‘on –trend’ designs to market. The renowned party supplies firm plans to develop ranges that will not only wow and excite but also deliver a gentle sigh. Ginger Ray has a small vibrant team bursting with fresh ideas and their enthusiasm knows no bounds. The company was established in the year 2002 with a mission to relieve the customers from the hassles of arranging and managing equipment’s used in a party/function, thus enabling them to enjoy the occasion to the fullest with their near and dear ones.



To learn more visit http://www.gingerray.co.uk/