Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Ginger Root Extract Market Insights, to 2028"



Some of the key players profiled in the study are: Nutragreen limited (France), Arjuna natural extract LTD. (India), Apex biotech limited (Taiwan), Ginger Dragon Ltd (United Kingdom), Lotioncrafter (United States), SABAI AROM (Japan), MakingCosmetics Inc. (United States), Davidia Healthtech_LLC (United States), PureBulk (United States) and Now Foods (United States).



Scope of the Report of Ginger Root Extract

Ginger consists of various nutrients and bioactive compounds which benefits brain as well as body. Ginger root extract is used to help digestion, reduce nausea and fight the flu and common cold, to name a few. Ginger can also be used fresh, dried, powdered, or as an oil or juice. It is sometimes added to processed foods and cosmetics. It is originated from tropical rainforest of Southern Asia, and belongs to the family Zingiberaceae.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below: by Application (Food Products, Medical Products, Cosmetic Products, Other), Nature (Organic, Conventional), Form (Oil, Powder), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline) Players and Region - Global Market Outlook to 2026



Market Drivers:

Wide Range of Application of Ginger Extract

Health Benefits of Ginger is Fuelling the Market Growth



Market Trends:

More Focus on Natural Products by the Consumers



Opportunities:

Availability of Cheap Raw Source for Ginger

Improved Farming Techniques in Some Regions



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



